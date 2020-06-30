NFL Calendar

Sports
Associated Press13

July 15 – Deadline for any club that designated a Franchise Player to sign such player to a multiyear contract or extension.

Mid July — Training camps scheduled to open.

July 22 – Signing period ends for Unrestricted Free Agents to whom a “May 5 Tender” was made by prior club. Signing period ends for Transition Players with outstanding tenders.

Aug. 6 — Hall of Fame game, Canton, Ohio.

Aug. 8 — Hall of Fame inductions, Canton, Ohio.

Aug. 11 – Deadline for players under contract to report to their clubs to earn an accrued season for free agency.

Sept. 5 — Final roster cutdown to 53.

Sept. 10 — Kickoff game to open regular season.

Sept. 13 — First full regular-season schedule.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Adidas HR head resigns as company addresses diversity issues

Associated Press

Teams not able to disclose who goes on IL due to virus

Associated Press

Teams not able to disclose who goes on IL due to virus

Associated Press