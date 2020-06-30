Governor DeWine: Outdoor Visits will be Allowed at Nursing Homes

Governor Mike DeWine says outdoor visits will be allowed at Ohio nursing homes starring July 20th. The Governor said he weighed the risk of relaxing the restriction against the importance of family visits to people’s mental well-being. It was announced even as spikes in COVId-19 cases were reported in two southwest Ohio counties, Hamilton and Montgomery. DeWine said Vice President Mike Pence shared his concern Monday call and has offered federal help. The National Guard is stepping up pop-up testing sites in the area. Ohio had 51,046 confirmed and probable virus cases as on Monday and about 2,500 deaths.

