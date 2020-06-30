TUESDAY 6/30:

TODAY: Hot & Humid. Stray Storm. High 88°

TONIGHT: Early Shower/Storm Chance. Partly Cloudy. Warm & Muggy. Low 65°

WEDNESDAY: Hot & Humid. Stray Storm. High 88°

DISCUSSION:

A hot and humid end to the month of June across SE Ohio, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 this afternoon. A chance of a stray shower/storm will move in during the afternoon, most of which will happen south and west of Zanesville.

The chance for a shower/storm will linger into the first half of the overnight, with otherwise partly cloudy skies. It will be a warm and muggy overnight, as lows only drop into the mid 60s.

The heat and humidity will continue and intensify as we being the month of July, with highs in the lower 90s Thursday through the holiday weekend. We do look to remain mostly dry as we begin July, but a stray/isolated storm chance will be possible Wednesday; and then once again Sunday and Monday.

Have a Great Tuesday!

