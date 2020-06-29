ZMCHD gives out a new guideline for county schools to follow

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Muskingum County Health Department has issued a new set of guidelines for all Muskingum County school district extra curricular activities.

The good news is teams are still allowed to hold in person practice sessions.

But teams will have to follow a guideline that requires, athletes and coaches to take two weeks off from practice, if they go on vacation out of state. This is due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases. It’s effective immediately.

In a statement the ZMCHD said, “This recommendation is related to the new increase in cases from persons returning from out of state vacations and the hot spots across the nation.”

This story is not finished, stay tuned for full details throughout the week.