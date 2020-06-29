Pitchers Meyer, Vincent agree to terms with Miami Marlins

Sports
Associated Press8

MIAMI (AP) — No. 3 overall draft pick Max Meyer, a right-hander from the University of Minnesota, has agreed to terms with the Marlins and is expected to be added to the 60-man roster this week.

Meyer has chance to pitch in the majors this year.

Right-handed reliever Nick Vincent, an eight-year veteran who pitched for the Giants and Phillies last year, also agreed to terms with the Marlins and will join the 60-man roster.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Mets optimistic about Céspedes when baseball returns

Associated Press

Former Iowa RB Akrum Wadley alleges mistreatment by coaches

Associated Press

Diamondbacks right-hander Mike Leake opts out of 2020 season

Associated Press