Pitchers Meyer, Vincent agree to terms with Miami Marlins

Sports
Associated Press17

MIAMI (AP) — No. 3 overall draft pick Max Meyer, a right-hander from the University of Minnesota, has agreed to terms with the Marlins and is expected to be added to the 60-man player pool this week.

Meyer has chance to pitch in the majors this year.

Right-handed reliever Nick Vincent, an eight-year veteran who pitched for the Giants and Phillies last year, also agreed to terms with the Marlins and will join the 60-man pool.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

With restrictions, fans set to return to SKorean baseball

Associated Press

Roster shuffle: Plans change in MLB because of health issues

Associated Press

With restrictions, fans set to return to SKorean baseball

Associated Press