Pitchers Meyer, Vincent agree to terms with Miami Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — No. 3 overall draft pick Max Meyer, a right-hander from the University of Minnesota, has agreed to terms with the Marlins and is expected to be added to the 60-man player pool this week.

Meyer has chance to pitch in the majors this year.

Right-handed reliever Nick Vincent, an eight-year veteran who pitched for the Giants and Phillies last year, also agreed to terms with the Marlins and will join the 60-man pool.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports