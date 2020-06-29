MONDAY 6/29:

TODAY: Stray PM Storm. Hot & Humid. High 87°

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Warm & Muggy. Low 68°

TUESDAY: Stray PM Storm. Hot & Humid. 88°

DISCUSSION:

A hot and humid end to the month of June and start of July across SE Ohio! Temperatures will be topping off in the upper 80s as we begin the new work week, along with a slight chance of a stray storm during the afternoon. Best chance of a storm will be south and west of Zanesville.

Rain chances will linger into the middle of the week. We will see more dry weather as we round out the work week into the weekend. The heat and humidity will continue though, with highs climbing into the lower 90s by Friday into the holiday weekend. Lows will be only bottoming out in the mid to upper 60s, along with very muggy conditions.

Have a Great Monday!

