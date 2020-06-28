Fatal accident in Coshocton County

COSHOCTON, Ohio–The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a one vehicle accident that claimed the life of a Coshocton woman.

It happened just before 1:00 a.m. Sunday in the 14000 block of State Route 16, near the Coshocton County and Muskingum County line.

Authorities said a vehicle being driven by a 59-year-old Coshocton woman was headed west on State Route 16 when it went off the right side of the roadway .

Deputies said the driver over corrected the vehicle and then went back off the right side of the roadway and up an embankment before overturning several times.

Authorities said the driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office said speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The name of the driver isn’t being released at this time pending notification of family.