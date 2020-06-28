Animal Shelter Society 2nd Annual Putt 4 Paws Golf Outing

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Animal Shelter Society will be holing their Second Annual Putt For Paws Golf Outing.

The outing will take place at the Green Valley Golf Club on Saturday July 18th. Packages available for purchase include a $500 Top Dog Team Sponsorship, a $200 4 Player Team, and a $100 Hole Sponsorship.

“So we have our second annual Putt 4 Paws Golf Outing coming up. It’s going to be July 18th. We’re currently still looking for teams and the number of spaces is very limited, so you’ll want to sign up as soon as possible. July 18th and registration begins at 8, tee off at 9. We also have hole sponsorship’s available for $100,” Board President Lisa Burkett said.

When asked if they receive the proceeds from the golf outing, Burkett explained.

“We do, so we are actually a 501C3 nonprofit, so the only way we are funded is completely by donations. We don’t get any government funding, so we survive and our animals survive strictly on donations from the public.”

Awards from the outing include a 1st Place prize of $500, a 2nd Place prize of $300, and a 3rd Place prize of $100. Every hole will have a ‘closest to the pin’ prize and a ‘Hole in One’ prize.

Any questions contact Josh Agin at 740-704-3783 or josh.agin11@gmail.com.