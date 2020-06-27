Spice Rub at Farmers Market

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Billy Jim’s Barbecue Rub and Seasoning makes use of the Zanesville Farmers Market to sell its rubs.

The rub was developed by chef and owner Bill Bird to be an allspice for any kitchen. Bird explains what makes the rub so special.

“It’s a brown sugar based seasoning and I developed it to be used on barbecue ribs. On that one you wanna slow rub it and let it sit about twenty-four hours and slow cook it at about 275 for four and a half hours, or until it smells so good you can’t stand not to try it. Then you can cut it and portion it and put it back on the grill and put your barbecue sauce on it.”

Bird says the rub isn’t just for pork but is perfect for practically any dish.

“It’s also good on vegetables: asparagus, brussel sprouts, red skin potatoes, sweet potatoes. You wanna cut those vegetables up the way you would prepare them, put them in a bag, add some olive oil to it, then you add about a tablespoon per pound, toss it, let it sit for thirty minutes. Then you can grill them, bake them, serve them however you want. Now if you wanna use it as a seasoning: chicken breasts, salmon, shrimp, steaks, hamburgers, you just wanna sprinkle them on like you salt and pepper.”

The rub can be bought at the farmers market, Giacomos, and the Winerak.