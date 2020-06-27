Police Department Holds Impound Sale

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Police Department held an impound sale this morning to benefit the department.

The event was well attended and patrons were there to buy impounded cars as well as other various items. Chief of Police Tony Coury was thrilled with the turnout.

“We’re early in this auction, it seems to be going well. There’s plenty of people here, we’ve registered close to three hundred people. They just got started here around ten o’clock, they’re selling some of the small stuff. We’re gonna move onto the cars but everyone seems excited to buy. We’re looking forward to a good day.”

The auction sold cars and other engineering goods and was expected to last most of the day.

“According to the auctioneers we should be here until at least three o’clock. The auction, then there’s a little bit of time for paperwork afterwards… The participants, people buying, were in a good mood. They’re wanting to buy, they’re checking out the vehicles, checking out the small stuff. Overall I think people are excited, they’re keeping their social distancing. It’s going pretty well.”

Chief Coury says the sale could make as much as thirty-thousand dollars.