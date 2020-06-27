John Glenn Volleyball used the quarantine to its advantage

NEW CONCORD, Ohio- One of the top volleyball teams in the area can be found at John Glenn High School.

John Glenn is coming off a season where it won its second straight Muskingum Valley League title and a district title.

Head Coach, Christie McGee, will be entering her 11th season as the Muskies head coach. Despite losing seven seniors from last year, Mcgee still has a lot of returning talent. Like the MVL Player of the Year, Abigail Walker.

Walker received All-Ohio Second-Team in 2019, on top of being the MVL’s top player. All the success has led, Walker to commit to the University of Cincinnati for volleyball.

The quarantine period put a damper on the Muskies training, however, the team used it as an advantage to help them in the long run.

“Coach gave out weekly workouts everyday. We would have a jump program, a throwing program and we had lifting with dumbbell weights. We would keep track each day, a couple underclassmen would have a senior captain and they would text them if they did their workout and record it,” Walker said.

McGee said, “Another thing that’s a positive, as much of a positive as can come out of this, is that it actually gave some of our players some time to rest. So some of our two and three sport athletes, they’re going year round and so this was actually a time for forced rest. So, hopefully that will help us stay healthy.”