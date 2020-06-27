Byesville Fire Department Holds Festival

BYESVILLE, Ohio- The Byesville Fire department held its Fireman Festival today.

The festival had live music, food trucks, a parade and fireworks to cap off the day. Fire Chief Timothy Haren said it was great to see the community out and supporting.

“It feels really good. It’s been several months, we’ve been shut in due to the COVID-19. We’re out here, despite maybe a few sprinkles here and there. Getting community support for the local volunteer fire department for a capital campaign to earn money so we can purchase a ladder truck.”

The process of planning the event was a long one that Heran is happy to see be over.

“Planning usually takes about eight to ten months. We’re relieved that the day is finally here, with the cooperation of weather, and given the unprecedented time we are currently in. It’s been well received, We’ve had several people coming in and out and obviously adhering to social distancing, those types of things. But it’s just nice to see the community still has it to come out and support their local fire department.”

Proceeds from the event will go towards a new truck for the department.