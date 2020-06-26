Velvet Ice Cream is Celebrating National Ice Cream Month with New Flavors

ZANESVILLE, OH – July is National Ice Cream Month.

Velvet Ice Cream is celebrating the occasion with new flavors and they have reopened to the public.

“This is the 106th birthday of Velvet Ice Cream, family owned and operated, it’s a wonderful story to tell. Of course National Ice Cream Month we are now open, which is exciting news for us. Normally we open in April, now we are open to the public, Wednesday through Sunday. Wednesday – Friday 1 to 6, and Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 6. So you can come over and sample your favorite flavor of ice cream, we of course have some new flavors as well to celebrate National Ice Cream Month,” Connie Cahill explains.

Consumer Spokesperson Connie Cahill shared Velvet’s new summer time flavors.

“The new flavors that we have are many, because we’re always changing up the system, always tasting new things. We have the new blackberry cobbler, which is wonderful vanilla with blackberry sauce throughout and cobbler bits in it, we have the blueberry cheesecake which has fresh blueberries and bits of cheesecake in it, and then we have the summer time peach which is a peach base ice cream with fresh peaches throughout. So I think those three are perfect for the summer time and National Ice Cream Month.”

Tours of the mill are closed at this time but you can still visit Wednesday through Sunday to get your ice cream fix.