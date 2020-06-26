Lancaster man indicted in Junction City church fire

PERRY COUNTY, Ohio–A Lancaster man has been indicted in connection to a fire that destroyed a historic church in Junction City.

Perry County court records show Robert Leforce is facing felony charges of arson, vandalism, breaking and entering, desecration and assault.

The charges stem from a fire on February 18, 2020 at the Good Shepherd United Methodist Church at the corner of Mulberry and Walnut Streets in Junction City.

The church which had been part of the community for nearly 150 years was considered a total loss.