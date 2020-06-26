COVID-19 Cases in Ohio Hit Highest Mark Since April

Ohioans are being cautioned to return to being vigilant about social distancing, mask-wearing and hand washing, after cases of COVID-19 hit their highest mark since mid-April. The Ohio Department of Health says the latest round of cases struck younger Ohioans, with 60 percent being reported to people 20 to 49 years of age. The average age of Ohioans getting the disease once thought to be a particular threat to the elderly has now dropped to 42-years-old. Governor Mike DeWine called Thursday’s numbers, including 892 cases and 17 more deaths, “chilling”. Increased testing doesn’t entirely explain the increase.

