Zanesville City Council has decided to reinstall speed humps on one of Zanesville’s roadways.

The speed humps will be installed on Center Drive, June 29 weather permitting. It is expected to be completed by July 10.

The work will take place daily from 7:30am until 3pm.

Flaggers will be in the area to direct motorists. The City of Zanesville Street Division asks you use caution in the area and use an alternate route if possible.