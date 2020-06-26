Chamber of Commerce Holds Golf Outing

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce had the first of its two annual golf outings Friday afternoon.

The outing took place at Green Valley Golf Course and featured numerous local businesses. Chamber President Dana Matz explained the outing.

“This is a scramble, so everyone will tee off. Then they’ll pick their favorite shot and play their favorite shot the rest of the way in until they hole the ball… Great opportunity for area business people to congregate. Some of the businesses they brought clients with them, other businesses are rewarding employees. A lot of good conversations are already taking place so mixing business with pleasure.”

The outing did its best to adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines and Matz said that the outings serve as a major source of funding for the Chamber.

“Membership fee dues is our largest fundraiser, and then the rest of the opportunities to make money come at events like this. We do two golf outings, and that’s common in our industry, and it just funds general operations. So we have two and a quarter employees that work for us and we serve seven hundred and fifteen members so it takes a lot of time and effort to do that.”

The next golf outing is expected to take place in late August.