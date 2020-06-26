Animal Shelter Society Pet of the Week

ZANESVILLE, OH – If you’re looking for a feline friend for your home, meet the Animal Shelter Society’s Pet of the Week.

Kittykins is an affectionate 11 years young and she is looking for her ‘purrfect’ forever-home.

“This is Kittykins, Kittykins is an 11 year old kitty and she’s looking for a home to spend her golden years in. She’s been here with us since March. Kittykins would need to eat canned food and she would also need to be the only pet, she does not get along well with other cats at all. She still has some playfulness in her and she also likes to cuddle,” Board President Lisa Burkett said.

Right now the Animal Shelter Society is having a cat adoption special, meaning cats over 6 months old are available for only $20, including Kittykins.

“Honestly I would say any type of family would be good for her as long as they’re willing for her to be the only cat in the home. You know like I said she still likes to play and she does cuddle. She absolutely loves her kitty bed that she has in there so we would highly recommend a bed for her, even your own bed.”

No appointments are needed to visit the shelter, only 10 people are allowed inside at once, and your temperature will be taken upon entry. The Animal Shelter Society is open to the public on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from noon until 4 pm.