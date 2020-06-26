Amber Alert Issued





A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a one-year-old child taken from her Youngstown home in Mahoning County.

The Youngstown Police Department said that Nova Sheridan is a Black female that is 2 feet tall and weighs 35lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a diaper. The child has birthmarks on her nose and left arm.

She was believed to have been taken by her biological father, Kahlil Lamonte Sheridan. The suspect is a Black male, age 23, 6’2 and weighs 210 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The vehicle is a dark blue 2008 Volvo 600 with Ohio plate number K418739.

Youngstown Police said that Kahlil Sheridan broke into the home of the biological mother by force and took the baby around 11:20 PM Thursday.

Call 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH.