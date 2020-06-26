Accident Sends Two to the Hospital

Two drivers are taken to the hospital following a traffic accident in Coshocton County.

It happened around 7 PM Thursday in the 32000 block of State Route 93.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said 46-year-old Rachel Grewell, of Sugarcreek, was driving north on 93 when she went left of center striking a vehicle operated by 31-year-old Ashley Regula, of Fresno.

Regula was transported to Altman Hospital for treatment of her injuries, while Grewell was flown by MedFlight to Akron General Hospital.

The condition of both is unknown at this time. The incident remains under investigation.