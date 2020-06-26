FRIDAY 6/26:

TODAY: Isolated PM Shower/Storm. Partly Sunny. Warm & Muggy. High 85°

TONIGHT: Few Showers/Storms. Mostly Cloudy. Warm & Muggy. Low 68°

SATURDAY: Scattered Showers/Storms. Strong to Severe Possible. Warm & Muggy. High 83°

DISCUSSION:

An isolated shower/storm chance will be possible, mainly late this afternoon. Skies will be partly sunny otherwise, with highs in the mid 80s this afternoon. Humidity will be much more noticeable, especially this afternoon, as dew points warm into the low to mid 60s once again.

A few showers and storms will be possible during the overnight, with mostly cloudy skies otherwise. Lows will only bottom out in the upper 60s, along with very muggy conditions.

Scattered showers and storms will be with us on Saturday, along with the threat of Strong to Severe Storms. Most of the threat for showers and storms will be occurring during the afternoon and evening on Saturday. Damaging winds and hail will be the primary concern from Strong to Severe Storms. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 80s.

A few more shower and storm chances will linger into the day on Sunday, and an isolated chance will be possible on Monday. Temperatures will remain above average, with highs in the mid to upper 80s Sunday into Monday.

We will see a slight chance of a shower or storm during the middle of next week, otherwise it looks to be a warm and muggy end of June into the start of July across SE Ohio.

Have a Great Friday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com