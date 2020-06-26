Frazeysburg man injured in crash on SR 16

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio— The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a one vehicle accident on State Route 16 that seriously injured a Frazeysburg man.

It happened just before 12:30 p.m Friday near the intersection of Township Road 347 in Franklin Township.

Authorities said 55-year-old Randy W. Ford was driving on State Route 16 when his vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment.

Ford was taken to Genesis Hospital in Zanesville and then later flown to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus where he remains in critical condition.