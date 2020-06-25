Wyverns manager collapses during Korean baseball league game

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The manager of the struggling SK Wyverns collapsed during a Korean Baseball Organization game and had to be taken to a hospital by ambulance.

The 52-year-old Youm Kyoung-youb collapsed in his dugout at SK Happy Dream Park in Incheon, west of Seoul, after the top of the second inning against the Doosan Bears on Thursday night.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported that a medical examination showed Youm was suffering from a lack of sleep, insufficient eating as well as severe stress and would remain in the hospital for further tests.

Yonhap reported it was the first time in the KBO that a manager had collapsed during a game.

The Wyverns went on to lose the first game of a doubleheader 14-6 for their eighth consecutive loss but won the next game 7-0. A coach took over Youm’s managing duties.

The Wyverns are ninth in the 10-team league with a 13-31 record.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports