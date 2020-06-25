Rodriguez’s header gives Burnley 1-0 home win vs. Watford

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Burnley tightened up its defending and found a way through in attack as Jay Rodriguez’s late header secured a 1-0 home win against Watford in the Premier League on Thursday.

Burnley lost 5-0 at defending champion Manchester City on Monday. This time, Sean Dyche’s side made the breakthrough in the 73rd minute when Rodriguez stooped to head home Dwight McNeil’s left-wing cross into the penalty area.

The win leaves Burnley in 11th place while Watford, which has one point from three games, is one point above the relegation zone.

Burnley placed two large flags behind the goal with the messages “One Club for all” and “This is everyone V (versus) discrimination” for this match, after the game at City was marred by a plane flying overhead with a banner displaying “White Lives Matter Burnley.”

The aircraft came into view, moments after players and coaches from City and Burnley had taken a knee at kickoff in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, then circled City’s Etihad Stadium for several minutes.

Burnley captain Ben Mee strongly condemned the incident, as did politicians and anti-discrimination leaders, while police have opened an investigation.

Watford salvaged a home draw against Leicester on Saturday thanks to a last-gasp equalizer from defender Craig Dawson, and he had Watford’s best chance in the first half when he headed just over from a corner.

Striker Matěj Vydra hit the post for Burnley midway through the first half while Rodriguez had two shots saved.

Dawson, who equalized in the 93rd minute against Leicester, had a 93rd-minute header saved to give Burnley a scare.

___

