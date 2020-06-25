Philo’s, AJ Clayton has the size and skill to play D-1 basketball

DUNCAN FALLS, Ohio- Philo’s AJ Clayton was a force on the basketball court this past season. He finished second in the Muskingum Valley League, in scoring, with 18 points a game.

“He’s very versatile, he can play inside and out, shoot the ball particularly well for his size,” Philo boys basketball head coach, Greg Haberfield, said.

The soon to be junior stands at six foot nine inches tall and has already received five division-one offers, Ohio University, Cleveland State, Kent State, Saint Joseph and Robert Morris.

Clayton said, “June 15th there was a lot. But ever since then it’s been a couple calls, couple texts. The first day that it was allowed I had a call at 12:01 midnight.”

“He’s very humbled, I don’t think he’s letting all that get to his head, he’s a very hard worker, he’s in the gym constantly,” Haberfield said.

Clayton has enjoyed meeting different head coaches that could make his dream of playing college basketball come true.

Basketball is a sport, Clayton plays year round and is apart of the AAU team, All-Ohio Red of Columbus, that helped produce former Ohio State basketball standouts, Aaron Craft and Jared Sullinger.

“I’ve spent a lot of time with my shot over the summer. I mean I shot it well last year but I thought I could shoot a lot better then I was. So I spent a lot of time trying to get it more fluent, faster release, more accurate,” Clayton said.

Which is a scary thought for those in the MVL but great news for Philo, who will be will be looking for Clayton to be a leader not just on the court, but off.

“We’re looking forward to him being a vocal leader this year but that’ll come with age as he gets a little older but we’re looking forward to having him back as a leader,” Haberfield said.