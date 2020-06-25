Borussia Dortmund signs right back Thomas Meunier from PSG

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund signed right back Thomas Meunier from Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday.

The Belgium defender signed a contract through the end of the 2023-24 season, joining international teammates Axel Witsel and Thorgan Hazard at the German club.

“Borussia Dortmund play exactly the type of football I want to play: exciting, authentic and natural,” Meunier said in a statement.

Meunier added that he was “influenced” by the atmosphere at Dortmund’s stadium when the team played PSG in the Champions League in February.

Meunier won the French league three times with PSG. His contract at PSG expires next week.

