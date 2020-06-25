Bid Opening for National Road Business Park

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Zanesville-Muskingum County Port Authority conducted a bid opening for the National Road Business Park earlier this afternoon.

5 bids were presented today from a variety of contractors, the bids ranged from $2.9 million to $3.5 million. These bids will be reviewed by the Port Authority and the engineering team before moving forward. Port Authority Executive Director Matt Abbott was pleased with the turn out.

“Absolutely, you know it’s always nice to see, you know good contractors and we’re fortunate enough here in Muskingum County we’ve got some good local contractors we also as a state we’ve got some good contractors. So you know we’re excited to see multiple bids, that’s always a good sign, we didn’t have a lot of questions so you know I think there’s a pretty good understanding of our project and what we’re looking to do. So yeah we’re pretty satisfied absolutely.”

Abbott says the 203.41 acre parcel of land is a relatively flat green field, making it attractive to potential businesses.

“I mean the importance is we’ve had a lot of success in our other business parks, and we are losing out on some opportunities right now for companies looking to locate just because of the sheer lack of land that we do have within those parks. So what this is going to do, this is going to get us to the plate, if you will, for projects that are coming along from the state or you know nation-wide. So we’re very excited about this.”

The winning bid will be responsible for the National Road Business Park access road, the water and sewer, and additional dirt work associated with building the road.