THURSDAY 6/25:

TODAY: Isolated PM Shower/Storm. Partly Sunny. Warm. High 80°

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Mild. Low 59°

FRIDAY: Shower/Storm Late. Partly Sunny. Warmer. High 84°

DISCUSSION:

An isolated shower/storm chance will return to SE Ohio this afternoon, otherwise skies will be partly sunny across the region. Temperatures will top off around 80 this afternoon, along with comfortable humidity levels.

A slight chance of a lingering shower, rumble of thunder into the evening, otherwise we will see drier conditions during the overnight hours. Skies will be partly cloudy during the overnight, with lows around 60.

A slight chance of a late day shower/storm on Friday, otherwise skies will be partly sunny. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Shower and storm chances will increase this weekend, with a cold front moving into the region on Saturday, and it looks to linger through the early start of the work week. Strong to severe storms will be possible as the front moves into the region on Saturday. Temperatures will top off in the low to mid 80s this weekend.

Shower and storm chances will continue into the day on Monday, but will lessen Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will moderate into the mid and possibly upper 80s by the middle of next week.

Have a Great Thursday!

