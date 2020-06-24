Zanesville Police Department Car Auction

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Zanesville Police Department is having a car auction this coming Saturday at 308 Harris Road in Zanesville.

Along with 103 cars, several other items will be up for grabs. Chief Coury spoke with us about the auction.

“Our auction is this coming Saturday, starts at 10 o’clock should run most of the day. Besides the 103 cars that we have, we have chain saws, weed eaters, blowers, snow blowers, tools, jewelry, just an overwhelming amount of things that will be available.”

The auctions are important in maintaining storage space for the police department.

“Well we need to have these auctions in order to keep space. We have our own impound yard now and that fills up quite frequently or pretty fast. So we need to auction off the cars that we have to make room for cars that will be coming in the future.”

All of the items are either forfeited through the courts or they’ve never been picked up and are unclaimed goods.

The money received from the auction goes into a Forfeited Line Item in the city and is then used to purchase police equipment.

The auction starts at 10 am and you can show up as early as 8 am to start looking.