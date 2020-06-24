Zanesville Jaycees to Hold Annual Stars and Stripes on the River Fireworks Display

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Zanesville Jaycees will be putting on their annual Stars and Stripes on the River Fireworks display on July 4th.

The tradition will go on this year with a few modifications. Social distancing is encouraged and will be enforced by the Jaycees and local law enforcement.

“So in order for us to put on this event we were asked that we don’t have an event down here that would cause a mass gathering. So what they’re asking for us to do is like good hand hygiene, anybody coming out please make sure you wash your hands prior to coming out. Bring hand sanitizer, please use it. Social distancing is going to be a big thing around here, for where we’re setting them off at you can see them from a lot of places around the city, so please find a place to park and stay in your car if you can.” -Taylor Russell

There will be no event at Zane’s Landing this year, but the Jaycees are excited to put on the display after working so hard to make it happen.

“Since all this started our number one goal was to at least still be allowed to have fireworks, not only because it’s our tradition but because it’s you know our country’s birthday. It’s something we feel that needs to happen, it’s a free event. But yeah it’s been very very stressful, but we all worked together and we stayed consistent with our message and we offered help and every time we talked we said we would do whatever we had to do to make it happen and thankfully we’re where we are here today to where we’re going to be allowed to do this.”

The Jaycees are still looking for donations, anything extra from the cost of the fireworks goes directly to scholarships for the class of 2020 seniors and the Christmas for Kids event in December. You can find more information on their website www.zanesvillejaycees.org.