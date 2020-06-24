TSA officers find 2 pistols at Columbus airport checkpoints

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Transportation Security Administration officers discovered two pistols in carry-on bags at John Glenn Columbus International Airport, the TSA said.

One of the weapons was loaded and the other was not.

The weapons were found during different security screenings on Tuesday. Police took possession of the bags and escorted the passengers out of the checkpoint area.

The weapons bring to seven the number of firearms detected by TSA officers at the Columbus airport this year. There were 29 detected there last year.

“Firearms may be transported in checked baggage if they are declared to the airline, in a proper carrying case and unloaded. They are prohibited in carry-on bags of any flight, ” the TSA said in a statement.