Four More Test Positive for COVID-19 in Muskingum County

COVID-19 Local News Stories
George Hiotis704

The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center is reporting four more residents testing positive for COVID-19. Case 68 is a 56-year-old man who is hospitalized with no connections to previous cases. Case 69 is a 39-year-old woman who is recovering at home and related to case 68. Case 70 is a 31-year-old man who is also recovering at home and related to case 67. Case 71 is a 65-year-old woman who is hospitalized with no connection to previous cases. No other details were released.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
George Hiotis
George Hiotis

Related Posts

Zanesville Jaycees to Hold Annual Stars and Stripes on the River Fireworks Display

Megan Landis

There will be a bid opening for contractors interested in the National Road Business Park

Chip Reid

Zanesville Police Department Car Auction

Megan Landis