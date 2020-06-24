Four More Test Positive for COVID-19 in Muskingum County

The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center is reporting four more residents testing positive for COVID-19. Case 68 is a 56-year-old man who is hospitalized with no connections to previous cases. Case 69 is a 39-year-old woman who is recovering at home and related to case 68. Case 70 is a 31-year-old man who is also recovering at home and related to case 67. Case 71 is a 65-year-old woman who is hospitalized with no connection to previous cases. No other details were released.

