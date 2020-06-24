ArtCOZ ‘ First Friday Art Walk returning in July

ZANESVILLE – The First Friday Art Walk is from 5 to 8 PM and will display local art from studios as well as other places in downtown Zanesville.

“Some studios you will see open until 9, it’s all over downtown Zanesville and the restaurants are involved too. A lot of times they show local art, they’re great supporters, the Urban Comforts Market House and we also have street banners that are up and painted all over downtown that the artists have turned in so while you’re walking around viewing the different studios you can check those out. The Chamber was wonderful to sponsor us with that and the Welcome Center and also the City of Zanesville and the Mayor,” ArtCOZ President Kristen Brown said.

Galleries that will open include studios within the Masonic Temple, ZAAP Gallery on Main Street, and Clossman Antiques Market. Brown says that enough time has been taken as a precaution before deciding to do the walk again.

“I think it was hard for everybody, being creative, but we needed to take these measures in order to keep everybody safe and our Health Department has done a great job and now they’ve put out the guidelines for galleries so we feel better about following them and making sure everybody’s wearing masks that has a studio, practicing social distancing, offering hand sanitizer,” Brown said.

August’s First Friday Walk is set to honor long time artist and Zanesville resident Linda Regula – Warren. Artists are encouraged to create Regula – Warren inspired artwork to exhibit for the walk. Brown also said that anyone can donate to the “You Will Rise” Project in honor of Linda.