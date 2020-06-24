Updated on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT:

TONIGHT: A stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible during the early evening. Areas of fog possible during the overnight, especially towards sunrise. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 56°. West winds around 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Isolated rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the afternoon. Areas of fog possible towards sunrise. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 79°. West winds around 5 mph during the early morning, increasing to 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Isolated rain showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, possible during the early evening, and then tapering off during the late evening. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 55°. West winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

THURSDAY: Widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 81°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the early evening, and then tapering off during the late evening. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 57°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening.

FRIDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 87°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 66°.

SATURDAY: Rain showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs around 88°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain showers and thunderstorms possible. Lows around 66°.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 86°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 68°.

MONDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 88°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 64°.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 84°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, our area of low pressure – L4 – was positioned around Alpena, MI with a minimum central pressure of 998 mb. Extending southwards from the center of L4 is the cold front which is pushing through eastern Ohio at this time. A secondary cold front has been observed back across lower Wisconsin and central Michigan. The rain showers and thunderstorms this afternoon did not develop the way I was expecting. The cold front looks to have moved a little quicker than I had expected, and thick cloud and rain showers persisted well into the afternoon hours.

A stray rain shower and thunderstorm will be possible early this evening. Otherwise; with the cold off to the east and drier air moving in, I am expecting that mostly clear skies will be likely across the region by the late evening and overnight tonight. Lows will drop down to around 54° – 58° in several places, and given this degree of cooling, some areas of fog will be possible during the overnight tonight, especially towards sunrise.

As we head into Wednesday Morning, L4 will have advanced into western Quebec, and the cold front will be arriving at the East Coast. The upper level trough will have developed a closed low near Sault Ste. Marie, ON by the early morning hours. With the upper level trough going right through our region, a few vorticity maximums will ride along the base of this trough. This will result in the development of some isolated rain showers in our region during Wednesday Afternoon. A weak thunderstorm may get into the mix as well. Temperatures on Wednesday Afternoon will likely reach into the upper-70s, with partly cloudy skies being around during the afternoon hours. As the sun begins to set, I am expecting that many of the isolated rain showers still around our region will quickly begin to taper off. This will likely leave us with mostly clear skies during Wednesday Night and lows around 53° – 57°.

By Thursday Morning, the upper level low will have moved further north into northern Quebec, but the presence of the upper level trough will still be around our region. Additional vorticity maximums will ride through our region. With temperatures being a little bit warmer on Thursday Afternoon, and combined with some added moisture in the mid-levels on Thursday Afternoon, widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop. A lot of the activity on Thursday Afternoon is likely to be in northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania, but some of it will try to move into our region. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies will continue through the afternoon and into the overnight hours as well. By Thursday Evening, another area of low pressure – L1 – will be moving down from the Canadian Prairies and into the upper Plains.

By Friday Morning, L1 will have caused some localized ridging in the upper levels, with a little ridge developing over Lake Superior by Friday Morning. This will likely translate into muggy conditions and hot temperatures returning right back into the region by Friday Afternoon. In fact, highs on Friday Afternoon will be in the upper-80s. A stray rain shower will be possible during the afternoon hours, especially southeast of Zanesville, however at this time I am hesitant to raise the precipitation coverage probability higher than 10% for Friday Afternoon just based on the fact that there is some probably going to be some relatively drier air in the mid-levels during this time frame. By Friday Evening, L1 will be around the western tip of Lake Superior, and in doing so, L1 will drag it’s cold front into the Upper Midwest and then into Wisconsin and Illinois on Friday Night. With a southwesterly breeze possible during the overnight hours on Friday, I am expecting that things are going to get very muggy at night once again. Lows around 64° – 68° in our region seem likely for Friday Night. However, with the loss of daytime heating, I am not expecting any precipitation in our region during Friday Night (at least with the way things are looking right now).

By Saturday Morning, L1 will be positioned near Greater Sudbury, ON and the cold front will begin to enter into central Michigan and central Indiana. Rain showers and thunderstorms will develop along and ahead of this cold front, resulting in rain showers and thunderstorms being possible for our region on Saturday and Saturday Night. For now, I am keeping the precipitation coverage probability for our region at 50% (“rain showers and thunderstorms possible”), but it is likely that I will raise this value tomorrow so long as things continue to look the way they are looking now. In the meantime, a southerly breeze during Saturday Afternoon will work to get our temperatures up to 86° – 90°, and with this will be some high dew point values of at least 65°. The cold front is likely to push through our region sometime on Saturday Night, but then it will begin to stall out down to our south. By Saturday Evening, the cold front will be stalled out along a line from Garden City, KS all the way into southern Illinois, whilst our portion of the cold front will have not traveled too far away from us.

By Sunday Morning, the cold front will have advanced to the Kentucky/Tennessee border and Charleston, WV, but the stalled out portion of the cold front will have slowly drifted northwards into central Kansas and towards St. Louis, MO. By Sunday Evening, the entire western half of the cold front will be stalled out from southeastern Colorado, through northern Kansas, into central Illinois, and then down to Louisville, KY. A new area of low pressure will develop along the stalled out front in northeastern Kansas on Monday Morning. In the meantime, this will allow for there to be a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms in our region during Sunday and possibly into Monday, depending on where exactly the front stalls out.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

Connect with me:

Twitter: COMING SOON

Facebook: WHIZ Meteorologist Timmy Albertson

E-Mail: talbertson@whizmediagroup.com