Perry Co. Man Sentenced in Drug Trafficking Case

A Perry County man will serve time behind bars after sentencing in a drug trafficking case.

53-year-old William “Bronco” Layne will serve 8-12 years in prison. He was also ordered to forfeit his 2002 Chevy Impala that he was using to transport drugs from Columbus, Ohio back to Perry County for distribution.

Sheriff William Barker said that on October 9, 2019 investigators with the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force executed a search warrant at the address of 5975 Pen Road, Junction City and arrested Layne and his wife 48-year-old Candace Layne on drug trafficking, manufacturing and possession charges. The Task Force identified the Layne’s as a source location for the distribution of large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin.

Candace Layne has also plead guilty and will be sentenced on July 13, 2020 before Perry County Common Pleas Court Judge Tina Boyer.