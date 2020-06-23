Fatal crash on US 33 in Fairfield County

LANCASTER, Ohio–The Lancaster Post of the State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal one vehicle crash .

It happened around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday on US 33 just east of Sharp Road in Fairfield County.

Authorities said 28-year-old Dylan K. Taylor of Lancaster was travelling eastbound on US 33 when he went off the right side of the roadway. The vehicle struck a guardrail and overturned onto its side.

Troopers said Taylor was not wearing his safety belt and was partially ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash.

Authorities said a passenger, 22-year-old Abby L. Litton of Lancaster, was transported from the scene to Fairfield Medical Center and then transported to Grant Medical Center in Columbus where she is listed in stable condition.

Authorities said impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash which remains under investigation.