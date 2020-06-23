Updated on Monday, 22 June 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT:

TONIGHT: Widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the early evening, and then a stray rain shower and thunderstorm possible during the late evening and overnight, and then widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible towards sunrise. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight will give way to mostly cloudy skies towards sunrise. Lows around 67°. South winds around 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible during the morning, and then widespread rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 83°. Breezy, with south winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts around a half inch possible.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Widespread rain showers and thunderstorms likely during the early evening, and then tapering off during the late evening. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 58°. Breezy, with southwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early evening, becoming west at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Isolated rain showers possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 79°. West winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Isolated rain showers possible during the early evening, and then tapering off during the late evening. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 57°. West winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, diminishing to around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight.

THURSDAY: Isolated rain showers possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 81°.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 58°.

FRIDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 86°.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 64°.

SATURDAY: Rain showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs around 88°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 66°.

SUNDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 84°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 68°.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 88°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, an area of low pressure – L4 – is currently positioned in Missouri. Right now, there are two distinct centers of low pressure; the first around Trenton, MO with a minimum central pressure of 1009 mb, and the second near Springfield, MO with a minimum central pressure of 1010 mb. At the same time, a cold front is pushing through the upper Midwest. Throughout the morning hours, thick clouds were present in the region, as was some rain. These clouds have since began to decrease enough that our temperature has been on the rise for much of the afternoon, right now approaching 80° in Zanesville.

As we head into the evening hours, the cold front in the Upper Midwest will run into L4 as it moves towards Davenport, IA. This will allow for L4 to intensify a bit more, as well as taking control of the cold front overnight tonight. By Tuesday Morning, L4 will likely have moved into the Grand Rapids, MI area, and in doing so it will have dragged the cold front through most of Illinois and parts of western Indiana. Widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible in our region this evening, but once the sun begins to set I am expecting that any lingering activity will mostly taper off. With the amount moisture around, however, I am expecting that a stray rain shower and thunderstorm will be possible during the overnight tonight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies will remain the theme. Increasing clouds will begin around sunrise as rain shower and thunderstorm activity from the approaching cold front will blow in some high to mid-level clouds into our area.

Widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible beginning around sunrise on Tuesday Morning as the cold front moves into Indiana. On going rain shower and thunderstorm activity in Indiana will begin to move into western Ohio during the mid-morning hours. However, these storms will then begin to weaken, leaving us with some mostly cloudy skies and some widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. New activity will begin to develop in western Ohio late Tuesday Morning or early Tuesday Afternoon, and I am expecting a break in the cloud cover during the afternoon hours. This, combined with rising temperatures, may allow for those rain showers and thunderstorms to intensify as they approach our region, thus resulting in widespread rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. As for now, I have not finished going through the data for severe weather, so I will post something this evening.

After the cold front swings through on Tuesday Evening, drier air will quickly rush in, leaving us with mostly clear skies and overnight low temperatures down around 56° – 60°. With the cold front off to our east, L4 will begin to occlude and become stacked around Ottawa, ON and then retrograde back towards Moosonee, ON by Wednesday Evening. This will allow for the upper level trough to develop a closed upper level over central Ontario by Wednesday Afternoon. With this will come some waves of low pressure which will move around the upper level low. With this in mind, mostly clear skies early Wednesday Morning will likely be followed by isolated rain showers and partly cloudy skies during the afternoon on Wednesday. As the sun begins to set, this activity will begin to diminish, leaving us with mostly clear skies on Wednesday Night.

The upper level low will intensify on Thursday, but at the same time it will move a little bit more towards the north. This will result in some more isolated rain showers possible in our region on Thursday Afternoon, but also temperatures maybe a degree or two warmer than those on Wednesday. Regardless, once the sun begins to set on Thursday Evening, I am expecting mostly clear skies in our region. For both Wednesday Afternoon and Thursday Afternoon, I have omitted the mentioning of thunderstorms in the forecast for the time being.

By Friday Afternoon, the upper level low will have moved into northwestern Quebec, leaving us back in control of the present a developing upper level ridge. This upper level ridge will allow for another area of low pressure to develop in the Canadian Prairies and then track over towards our region for the weekend, possibly bringing us some more rain showers and thunderstorms into the forecast.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

