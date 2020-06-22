White Sox announce deal with 1st-round draft pick Crochet

Sports
Associated Press10

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have signed first-round draft pick Garrett Crochet to a minor league contract that includes a signing bonus worth $4,547,500.

Crochet went No. 11 overall in the June 10 amateur draft. The 21-year-old left-hander made one start before his junior season at Tennessee was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, striking out six in 3 2/3 scoreless innings.

The White Sox announced the deal Monday.

The 6-foot-6 Crochet is known for his blazing fastball. He went 5-3 with a 4.02 ERA in 18 appearances with the Volunteers during his sophomore season, averaging 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Young baseball players get memento filled with stadium dirt

Associated Press

Tongan flag bearer leads off 23 fellow Olympians in workouts

Associated Press

Tongan flag bearer leads off 23 fellow Olympians in workouts

Associated Press