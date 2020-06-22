Parents who belong to SNAP program will receive card that can be used to purchase food for kids

COVID-19 Local News
Chip Reid

ZANESVILLE – The item is known as a P-EBT card which stands for Pandemic – Electronic Benefits Transfer. This is for parents whose children rely on free or reduced price lunches from their school but are not able to receive this meal because it is closed.

“Any school child in Ohio whose on the free and reduced price lunch program receives these benefits. Its about $5.70 per day for the school year that the times when the schools were closed so that’s the basic qualifier and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services worked with the Ohio Department of Education to get the list of children who were on the free and reduced priced lunches list to ensure they all receive the benefits,” Ohio Job and Family Services’ Bret Crow said.

The P-EBT card arrives in the mail so although parents haven’t seen it before, they must not throw it away. The document does eventually expire.

“You actually have a year to use these benefits. It’s a one time payment. It should be more than $500 per child. It’s a lump sum payment for April and for May.

Crow says there are a few exceptions but the P E-B-T card can be used to purchase nearly any food item seen at a local grocery store.

Chip Reid
Chip Reid

