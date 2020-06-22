Muskingum County reports 6 new cases of COVID-19

ZANESVILLE, Ohio– The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center is reporting six more Muskingum County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Case 62 is a 56-year-old woman who is hospitalized. Case 63 is a 69-year-old man who is recovering at home. Case 64 is a 20-year-old man who is recovering at home. Case 65 is a 58-year-old man recovering at home. Case 66 is a 28-year-old man recovering at home. Case 67 is a 28-year-old woman recovering at home. Cases 62-67 are not related to any previous cases.

There are currently 63 confirmed cases and 4 probable cases of COVID-19 in Muskingum County with 58 patients who have recovered and 1 death.

Safety Director Dr Jack Butterfield also announced that public fireworks events surrounding the 4th of July celebrations in the community may resume as long as safety protocols are observed.