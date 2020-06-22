Muskingum County reports 6 new cases of COVID-19

COVID-19 Local News
Carolyn Fleegle87

ZANESVILLE, Ohio– The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center is reporting six more Muskingum County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Case 62 is a 56-year-old woman who is hospitalized. Case 63 is a 69-year-old man who is recovering at home. Case 64 is a 20-year-old man who is recovering at home. Case 65 is a 58-year-old man recovering at home. Case 66 is a 28-year-old man recovering at home. Case 67 is a 28-year-old woman recovering at home. Cases 62-67 are not related to any previous cases.

There are currently 63 confirmed cases and 4 probable cases of COVID-19 in Muskingum County with 58 patients who have recovered and 1 death.

Safety Director Dr Jack Butterfield also announced that public fireworks events surrounding the 4th of July celebrations in the community may resume as long as safety protocols are observed.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Avatar
Carolyn Fleegle

Related Posts

3 Men Arrested in April Bust Appear in Court

Nichole Hannahs

Muskingum County resident spoke about quarantine after contact with coronavirus

Brian Armstrong

Family Enjoys Fathers Day Outing

Logan Slusser