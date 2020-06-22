MONDAY 6/22:

TODAY: Scattered Showers. Few Storms. Mostly Cloudy. Muggy. High 80°

TONIGHT: Few Showers/Storm. Mostly Cloudy. Muggy. Low 66°

TUESDAY: Showers & Storms. Muggy. High 80°

DISCUSSION:

Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible, especially during the morning across SE Ohio. Rain chances will begin to diminish during the afternoon into the evening. Skies will be mostly cloudy otherwise, with highs around 80 today, along with very muggy conditions.

A few showers, along with an isolated storm chance will be possible during the overnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy otherwise, along with lows in the mid 60s.

A cold front will bring more showers and storms to the region on Tuesday. Temperatures will once again top off around 80.

Rain chances will lessen, but not go away entirely during the middle and end of the work week. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs in the upper 70s on Wednesday, but then they will warm back into the lower 80s to round out the work week.

More warmth and rain chances will move in for the weekend, as highs climb back into the mid 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Have a Great Monday!

