3 Men Arrested in April Bust Appear in Court







Three Texas men arrested during an April drug bust all entered pleas in Common Pleas Court in Muskingum County.

All three appeared before Judge Mark Fleegle.

42-year-old Jose Gonzalez and 76-year-old Ronald Cooper both plead guilty to one count of trafficking in drugs and one count of fabrication of a vehicle with a hidden compartment.

Erik Marquez plead guilty to one count of fabrication of a vehicle with a hidden compartment.

A pre-sentence investigation was ordered in all three cases and bond continued.

In April of 2020 all three men were taken into custody during an investigation of a Hispanic and Mexican drug and cocaine pipeline that originates from the Matamoros area in Mexico and is brought to the United States through Brownsville, Texas.

10 kilos of cocaine were uncovered by the Joint Drug Unit in its investigation.