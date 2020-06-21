Pearl Valley Sold At Farmers Market

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Blue Ribbon Farmers Market has a vendor selling Pearl Valley Cheese.

Pearl Valley Cheese is a popular cheese house from Millersburg, Ohio. The vendor, Judie Sensabaugh, talks about the types of cheese she is selling.

“I have a little bit of cheddar, white cheddar, baby Swiss, onion and garlic, and farmer’s cheese. I have a little bit of everything… I think people like the colby and kids like this here.”

Sensabaugh explains how she gets the cheese.

“I go and get the cheese every week, it takes me an hour to get to Pearl Valley. An hour back. It’s great cheese, I’ve done this for years. That’s where they have to go. I resell it. Go through West Lafayette, up that way. It’s a nice drive, I have a lot of people who go and get it.”

The Blue Ribbon Farmers Market is every Saturday at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds.