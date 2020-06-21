Family Enjoys Fathers Day Outing

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-This Father’s Day weekend a family took advantage of the sun and the free fishing at Dillon Lake.

Wyatt Matthews and Kiera Lamkins were fishing and swimming with their dads and uncles. We asked them how it went.

“We’re fishing for Father’s Day and we were swimming in there like goldfish but we weren’t allowed.”, Kiera said to reporters.

“So we were swimming in here and a police showed up and we got in trouble so we had to get out of the water and he did that.”, Wyatt added on.

Wyatt’s dad Ben says it was a family trip from all around Ohio.

“”We live in Dayton, but we came out here to go fishing. We caught a few fish, the kids swam in the lake over here. Like he said they got in trouble a little bit for swimming over here, I guess we’re not supposed to swim on this side, but.”

