Woodworkers Make Sales At Farmers Market

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville Farmers Market has a wide variety of vendors.

One such vendor is Premium Decor by Annies. Woodworker Steve Addis tells us more.

“We do the farmers market about every weekend. We like coming here, it’s local… We do primitive wood products, you can see over here. Lot of barnwood stuff. Anything from primitive to country to farmhouse style. My wife tells me what to build, I build it. She does all the painting so.”

The Addis’s have a wide variety at farmers markets and decor shows but do special orders. Addis explains how to reach them.

“We do a lot of craft shows all over the state but we have done flea markets, craft shows. She has an online site, you can look it up under Annie’s Decor on Facebook… We have products anywhere from five to forty-five dollars so we like to keep it at an affordable price for everybody.”

The Zanesville Farmers Market is open every Saturday from nine AM to noon in the Adornetto’s parking lot.