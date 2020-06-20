Warsaw man crawls up 10-foot Embankment after Rolling Tractor

A 45-year-old Warsaw man escaped his tractor after rolling down a 10-foot embankment.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 7:13 PM Friday.

Authorities said 45-year-old Gary Mizer told authorities he had rolled his tractor and possibly broken his arm.

When officials arrived Mizer’s tractor and brush hog were down over the embankment and Mizer was near the top crawling out.

Authorities said Mizer was cutting hay when he got to close to the edge of the bank, causing the ground to give way and his tractor and brush hog to roll down the embankment into a creek.

Mizer told firefighters on scene he was trapped under the tractor and had to hold his breath to dig his legs out before crawling up the embankment.

Mizer sustained numerous injuries from the roll over and was transported by Medflight to Akron General Hospital for treatment.

His condition and extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.