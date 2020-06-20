Sheriffs’ Office Holds Impound Auction

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Sheriffs’ Office held an auction for impounded vehicles Saturday morning.

The auction was in full swing by ten AM. Property Clerk Trudy Lecocq explained the auction and its purpose.

“Today is our salvaged vehicle sale. These are all vehicles that have been towed in, and either no one has come got or they’ve been abandoned. We sell them here at the auction… The money from this goes into the Sheriffs’ office general fund… Basically it pays my salary and a few others here that works in this department.”

The vehicles are sold for varying prices depending on several factors.

“Depends on the condition of the vehicle and whether It’s got a clear title and keys, whatnot. And how many peoples here… We have one three or four times a year, it depends on how fast we get vehicles in. we try to keep it around sixty or seventy vehicles that way the sell does’t last so long all day but with the whole COVID thing we had to run a little longer this time.”

Be on the lookout for the next impound sale.