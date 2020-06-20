Bournemouth loses 2-0 to Palace, still in PL relegation zone

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth remained stuck in the Premier League’s relegation zone after losing 2-0 to Crystal Palace on Saturday in the teams’ first game back after soccer’s three-month shutdown.

Luka Milivojevic curled a free kick over the wall and into the top corner from 25 yards (meters) in the 12th minute, before Jordan Ayew finished off a flowing move involving Wilfried Zaha and Patrick van Aanholt in the 23rd.

While Palace moved up to ninth place, and just four points off fifth-place Manchester United in what is currently the final Champions League qualification spot, Bournemouth is in a relegation fight as it looks to secure top-flight soccer for a sixth season.

Bournemouth is third from last on 27 points, behind West Ham on goal difference.

