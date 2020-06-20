Biplane Crash at Cambridge Airport

No one was injured when a plane crashed Saturday morning at the Cambridge Airport.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash took place just before 10:30 AM. The Patrol said the pilot had touched down and attempted to taxi off the right side of the runway, lost control and went off the left side of the runway into a creek.

The pilot 51-year-old Troy Slack of New Concord was not injured. A passenger, Lance Gross of Mesa, Colorado also escaped injury.

The Cambridge Airport runway was closed for a couple of hours and the plane was removed from the creek with minor damage.

The Federal Aviation Administration was advised of the crash and will investigate at a later time.

Upon the conclusion of the FAA’s investigation charges may be considered.